Indiana governor directs flags lowered for soldier's funeral

An army ceremonial unit carries Sgt. Jonathon Hunter casket to a hearse at the Columbus Municipal Airport in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Hunter and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, N.C.,, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. Both were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. Hunter's funeral is set for Saturday at Columbus East High School. The Republic via AP Mike Wolanin