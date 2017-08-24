An army ceremonial unit carries Sgt. Jonathon Hunter casket to a hearse at the Columbus Municipal Airport in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Hunter and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, N.C.,, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. Both were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. Hunter's funeral is set for Saturday at Columbus East High School.
Indiana governor directs flags lowered for soldier's funeral

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 7:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ind.

Indiana's governor is directing that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday in the home county of a soldier killed during a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset Saturday in Bartholomew County to honor 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter of Columbus.

Hunter and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. They were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Hunter's funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbus East High School's gymnasium.

Mark Hunter says his son was married last October and was 32 days into his first deployment since joining the Army in 2014.

