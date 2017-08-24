Engineer: Inspectors to close many Mississippi wood bridges

A county engineer is warning that a stiffened federal inspection program could force repairs or closure of hundreds of county bridges across Mississippi in the next two years.
Jeff Dungan, engineer for three south Mississippi counties, told the Senate Transportation Committee Thursday that federal inspectors are targeting more than 2,000 county bridges across the state with wood supports.
He says a pilot group of inspections closed more than half the 120 bridges examined. Dungan urges lawmakers to provide more money so counties can fix bridges.
The news comes as lawmakers continue to discuss whether they should raise taxes to provide more money for roads and bridges. A House effort to devote possible taxes on internet sales to transportation roiled the regular session earlier this year, but produced no new money.
Comments