Prison system probing delay in reporting inmate's assault

Arkansas prison officials are investigating why the assault on an inmate who later died from his injuries wasn't reported to state police for nearly a week, and the state police say there was a non-lethal assault on an inmate at another prison that also wasn't immediately reported.
State Police say the July 28 assault of 25-year-old John Demoret at the Tucker Unit wasn't reported to them until Aug. 3. Demoret died on Aug. 10 from his injuries. A Correction Department spokesman says officials are investigating what factors led to the delay in reporting Demoret's assault.
State Police have said another incident where an inmate was beaten on July 13 wasn't reported until this week, though the prison system says it was reported on July 19.
