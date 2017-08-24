Cheyenne hospital regains Medicare, Medicaid status

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials say the hospital has regained its standing with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after losing its deemed status over a complaint.
The hospital had an important federal certification taken away after the Wyoming Department of Health found problems with the way the hospital discharged a blind patient in May during an investigation. Hospital officials announced Wednesday that its deemed status was reinstated after it turned in plans on how it would improve its discharge process for patients with behavioral health issues.
The loss of its deemed status meant the Wyoming Department of Health had oversight over the Cheyenne facility. The hospital did not stop treating Medicare and Medicaid patients while it worked to regain its standing.
