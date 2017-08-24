5 Things to Know in Florida for Aug. 25

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
CARICATURE ARTIST GUILTY OF STABBING CO-WORKER AT THEME PARK
Local news outlets report that 35-year-old Fredrick Torres was found guilty Thursday of attempted first-degree murder. He will be sentenced Oct. 12. Glenn Ferguson testified Wednesday that Torres attacked him repeatedly with a pair of scissors and his fists at Universal Islands of Adventure on New Year's Day 2016. They had both worked for Fasen Arts, which contracts with Universal, and Torres had been fired a day earlier.
EX-CONGRESSMEN — 1 REPUBLICAN, 1 DEMOCRAT — TO TOUR TOGETHER
Democrat Patrick Murphy and Republican David Jolly announced Thursday that they'll visit universities around the state and tell their insiders' view of why there is chaos and dysfunction in Congress. Both were considered moderate congressmen. Murphy held a seat in a district that leaned Republican and Jolly won in a district that leaned Democratic.
MOM ACCUSED OF DUI WHILE PICKING UP CHILD FROM SCHOOL
Lady Lake police say multiple people called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report a vehicle swerving and driving erratically. An officer stopped 34-year-old Annette Nesbitt, who couldn't provide her ID, registration or proof of insurance. An arrest affidavit says Nesbitt had just picked the child up from school. When the officer asked if she saw a problem driving erratically with her child in the car, she said, "I'm a terrible, horrible mom."
FLORIDA HOUSE WILL INVESTIGATE WHERE LEGISLATOR LIVES
House Speaker Richard Corcoran on Thursday created a special committee to look into allegations that Rep. Daisy Baez, a Democrat from the Miami area, has not been living in her district during most or all of her time in the House. Baez was first elected last year, but she briefly ran for a state Senate seat that came open this spring. The Miami Herald reported in May that it appeared that Baez lived in a house a half-mile from her district.
FLORIDA APPEALS COURT SAYS FACEBOOK FRIENDS AREN'T ALWAYS FRIENDS
In a 10-page opinion, the court ruled that Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko doesn't need to recuse herself because an attorney involved in a case in her courtroom is a Facebook "friend." The case involved a lawsuit over unpaid legal bills. The Miami Herald reports the ruling notes that Facebook data mining and algorithms lead to people accepting friend requests from people they hardly know or who they are only acquainted with in professional circles.
