More Politics News

Man denies cyberstalking Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A man accused of harassing an Ohio county sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites has pleaded not guilty to a federal cyberstalking charge.

An FBI agent says in a criminal affidavit the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge. Sheriff Russell Martin isn't identified in the court document but confirms in a statement he was that officer.

Young pleaded not guilty Thursday in a federal court in Columbus.

Investigators say the 54-year-old Young sent letters over the years to the officer's wife, doctor, barber and numerous other people.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video