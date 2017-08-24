CIA officer: Personnel sent shopping in hostile area

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. James Pars, a CIA intelligence officer, says his career was derailed after he complained that his boss at a base in a conflict zone repeatedly ordered personnel to travel through dangerous areas on non-essential trips to shop and buy food. Pars filed his suit in December in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the CIA and former CIA Director John Brennan. Details of the suit were highlighted in a report issued Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, by the Project On Government Oversight, an independent watchdog that probes government corruption and misconduct and has called on Congress to strengthen whistleblower protections for employees at U.S. intelligence agencies. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo