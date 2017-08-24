Davie commissioner takes seat in North Carolina Senate

North Carolina's newest state senator has taken his seat at the General Assembly.
Republican Dan Barrett of Advance was sworn in early Thursday after Gov. Roy Cooper officially appointed him the day before. He was escorted into the chamber during the afternoon floor session. GOP activists in Rowan, Davie and Iredell counties last week had chosen Barrett to succeed Sen. Andrew Brock of Mocksville, who resigned in late June.
Barrett has been a Davie County commissioner and once ran for governor. He'll fill out Brock's term through the end of 2018.
Among Barrett's first votes will be on a proposed Senate redistricting map that would have him living in the same district as Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Winston-Salem.
Comments