Veteran public broadcasting exec to lead Nevada Arts Council

A longtime public broadcasting executive in Nevada has been named the new boss of the state's arts council.
Claudia Vecchio, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, announced Thursday's appointment of Tony Manfredi as director of the Nevada Arts Council. Created in 1967, the council is a division of her department.
Manfredi spent 11 years with KNPB Channel 5, northern Nevada's PBS member station. The native Nevadan most recently served as senior vice president of content and marketing.
Vechhio said he has "tremendous management and organizational expertise" as well as a solid background of advocacy and collaboration with artists and arts entities.
Manfredi says arts and culture have played a key role in his quality of in Nevada. He assumes the new post Sept. 11.
