APNewsBreak: Investigators say US land agent took evidence

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2009 file photo, Daniel Love, a special agent with the Bureau of Land Management, walks in front of Carl "Vern" Crites' home in Durango Colo., after Crites voluntarily turned over his entire collection of ancient artifacts during a sweeping federal investigation of looting and grave-robbing in the Four Corners region. In a report released Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, federal investigators released a report that says Love took valuable stones held as evidence and distributed them "like candy" to colleagues and a contractor. The Durango Herald via AP, File Jerry McBride