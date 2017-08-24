More Politics News

3-year-old boy sworn in as honorary officer in Philadelphia

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 2:58 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's police department has a tiny new member.

Commissioner Richard Ross swore in 3-year-old Ryder Simms as an honorary officer on Wednesday.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2vaw1Oq ) that before the swearing in, the boy used his toy police cruiser to chase Ross through the administration building.

Ryder has developmental challenges but when at home he loves to wear his little police uniform that makes him feel invincible.

His family says Ryder takes police work seriously, and is often seen patrolling the streets near his Swarthmore home.

