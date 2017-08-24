Political donors among Missouri governor's appointees

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two executives who gave him political donations to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
Appointees announced this week include Investa Management owner Carl Bolm, who gave the Republican $75,000 for his campaign for governor.
Greitens also appointed Bobby Robertson to the higher education board. Robertson is CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst. He gave Greitens' campaign $20,000 in 2015 and 2016.
At least four other appointees announced this week have donated to Greitens. His spokesman, Parker Briden, says the donations didn't influence the appointments, which he says were made based on qualifications.
Greitens ran in 2016 as an outsider and pledged to shake up the political establishment.
Other governors have also tapped donors for appointments.
