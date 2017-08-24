Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks at a luncheon hosted by the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Columbia, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Corker said he felt compelled to voice criticism of Donald Trump after the president said white supremacists didn't bear all the blame for a melee in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed after being struck by a car driven into a crowd. Erik Schelzig AP Photo