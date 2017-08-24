Rights commission urges Argentina to find missing activist

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, people hold up posters with an image of missing activist Santiago Maldonado, 28, during a demonstration at Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is urging Argentina to find the missing activist last seen when police evicted a group of Mapuche Indians from lands owned by Italian clothing company Benetton. The commission's president said Thursday, Aug. 24, that Argentina should investigate the Aug. 1 disappearance of Maldonado and make its findings public. Victor R. Caivano, File AP Photo