FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, people hold up posters with an image of missing activist Santiago Maldonado, 28, during a demonstration at Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is urging Argentina to find the missing activist last seen when police evicted a group of Mapuche Indians from lands owned by Italian clothing company Benetton. The commission's president said Thursday, Aug. 24, that Argentina should investigate the Aug. 1 disappearance of Maldonado and make its findings public. Victor R. Caivano, File AP Photo

Rights commission urges Argentina to find missing activist

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 2:37 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is urging Argentina to find a missing activist last seen when police evicted a group of Mapuche Indians from lands owned by Italian clothing company Benetton.

The commission's president said Thursday that Argentina should investigate the Aug. 1 disappearance of 28-year-old Santiago Maldonado and make its findings public.

Maldonado's family says border police detained him when he and others were blocking a road in Chubut province, in the southern region of Patagonia.

The protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche leader wanted by Chile. Authorities deny any wrongdoing.

Maldonado's case has sparked protests in Argentina, where an estimated 30,000 people died or disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

