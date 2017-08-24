More Politics News

Franken, Klobuchar deny blocking Trump's federal nomination

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 1:34 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken say they're still considering the nomination of a state Supreme Court justice to a federal post.

President Donald Trump nominated Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras in May for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Stras, a state Supreme Court justice since 2010, was also on Trump's shortlist for a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.

But the process is still on hold until Franken and Klobuchar give their approval. Home senators often get the final say before allowing nominations to progress for Senate confirmation.

Klobuchar denied blocking Stras during an interview on Minnesota Public Radio News Thursday. A spokesman for Franken says he's still reviewing Stras' record.

The delay has outraged among some conservatives who say the two Democratic lawmakers are blocking his nomination.

