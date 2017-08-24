More Politics News

Albania to host meeting of Western Balkan prime ministers

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 1:32 PM

TIRANA, Albania

The office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says that he will host an informal meeting of his Western Balkans counterparts this weekend.

A statement said Thursday that the one-day meeting on trade, services, investments and digital economy will be held Saturday in the western port city of Durres. It will focus on boosting an economic growth project agreed upon last month at the Trieste Summit as part of the fourth European Union-Western Balkans summit.

Though the EU's official enlargement process is on hold until 2019, Brussels has been keen to show its commitment to the Balkans amid Russia's growing influence in the Balkans, which Moscow considers a traditional area of interest.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn and World Bank Vice President Cyril Muller will attend the meeting.

