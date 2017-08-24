APNewsBreak: Builder chosen for privatized psychiatric home

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is moving forward with plans to build a privatized psychiatric residence without legislative oversight by selecting a builder.
The administration told The Associated Press on Thursday that construction company Cianbro won a contract to build the Bangor facility to house mental health patients accused of crimes, freeing up beds for others.
The building was originally supposed to be built in Augusta near the Riverview Psychiatric Center. But LePage decided to evade legislative oversight and build the facility in Bangor after he said politics hindered the process.
This month, LePage vetoed Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine's bill to require the state to operate the facility and build it in Augusta.
LePage's administration plans to select a private vendor to run the facility.
Comments