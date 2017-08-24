More Politics News

US senator announces end to annual pigeon shoots

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 1:16 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A yearslong battle between an Illinois-based animal rights group and a U.S. senator from Oklahoma about shooting pigeons has ended.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's re-election campaign would host annual pigeon shoot fundraisers, outraging nonprofit Showing Animals Respect and Kindness.

In a series of emails released under an open records request Tuesday, Inhofe's team wrote in January and March to an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden saying Inhofe would stop hosting such events.

SHARK President Steve Hindi says the decision "is a very positive turn of events."

Inhofe's shooting events had sparked outrage because captive birds would be tossed into the air and shot by hunters, often as part of a competition. SHARK used undercover activists to film videos of the events and rescue pigeons injured during the shoots.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video