The Latest: Trump receives recommendations on monuments

FILE- In this undated file photo, the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument features sheer sandstone walls, broken occasionally by tributary canyons. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he's recommending that none of 27 national monuments carved from wilderness and ocean and under review by the Trump administration be eliminated, including the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Douglas C. Pizac, File AP Photo