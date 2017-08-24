Sage grouse farming rules clear Game and Fish Commission

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has adopted preliminary rules for captive breeding of greater sage grouse.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2va27tB ) that the action on Wednesday starts a 75-day period for review and potential revision. Nov. 11 is the final day for the governor to consider and sign the rules allowing potential producers to begin the process of farming sage grouse in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature approved a five-year trial period for captive breeding earlier this year and instructed Game and Fish to develop rules by Sept. 1.
The bird's numbers have experienced a sharp decline over the last century. Wyoming, home to the majority of the bird's population, has taken the lead among western states in conserving the grouse's habitat.
