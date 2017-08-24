A puzzle for central bankers: Solid growth but low inflation

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug 25, 2016, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen arrives for a reception on the opening night of the annual conference of the world's central bankers, north of Jackson Hole, Wyo. Against a backdrop of strengthening growth but chronically low inflation, Yellen and other central bankers are taking measure of the global economy at their annual conference in the shadow of Wyoming’s Grand Teton Mountains. Yellen and Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, will each address the conference on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo