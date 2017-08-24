More Politics News

US congressional visit urges Central African Republic aid

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 11:48 AM

BANGUI, Central African Republic

A U.S. congressional delegation is calling for urgent aid to Central African Republic during its visit to the impoverished country where deadly sectarian violence is surging again.

Hundreds of people have been killed this year and more than 600,000 have been displaced.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tells The Associated Press that the international community "has to think about the long-term implications of abandoning our efforts to stabilize this country."

Cicilline is criticizing the withdrawal of U.S. special operations troops and says it creates a "void" in the country's southeast. The U.S. military this year ended its operations against the Lord's Resistance Army rebel group in the region.

The U.N. Foundation funded the delegation's trip.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video