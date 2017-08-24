Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Immigration authorities in Colombia announced that Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz is on her way to Brazil. Ortega said that Maduro removed her in order to stop a probe linking him and his inner circle to nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Immigration authorities in Colombia announced that Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz is on her way to Brazil. Ortega said that Maduro removed her in order to stop a probe linking him and his inner circle to nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
Colombian TV network Caracol taken off Venezuelan airwaves

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 11:46 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Colombian TV network Caracol has been taken off the air in Venezuela a day after President Nicolas Maduro delivered a scathing rebuke of Colombian media.

Caracol News director Juan Roberto Vargas tells a Colombian radio outlet that the channel's coverage of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz appears to have been a "breaking point" that led to its removal.

Colombian news channel RCN was also blocked Thursday from a Venezuelan local cable operator, though its signal remained active on DirecTV.

Caracol joins a growing list of news outlets that have been blocked by Maduro's government.

Earlier this year Venezuelan authorities shut down CNN en Espanol's feed after the Spanish-language channel aired a report about fraudulent passports that drew angry criticism from officials.

