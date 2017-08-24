More Politics News

August 24, 2017 11:34 AM

Man punched by cop pleads not guilty to resisting arrest

By DAKE KANG Associated Press
EUCLID, Ohio

A black man seen in a cellphone video being punched more than a dozen times by a white police officer after a traffic stop outside Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Hubbard III entered the plea Thursday in Euclid, where he was stopped Aug. 12 by Officer Michael Amiott for a suspended license.

Hubbard's attorney asked a Municipal Court judge to dismiss the charges during Thursday's hearing. Hubbard said after the hearing he did not resist when Amiott ordered him to "face away," which a police dashcam video appears to confirm.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says it has discussed the incident with federal authorities and is investigating.

The city has suspended Amiott without pay for 15 days and could face further discipline.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Pause
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

'You're the worst person I can think of right now,' Reno protester says of Trump 1:13

'You're the worst person I can think of right now,' Reno protester says of Trump

'Time to heal the wounds that divide us,' Trump tells American Legion 1:08

'Time to heal the wounds that divide us,' Trump tells American Legion

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News

Politics & Government Videos