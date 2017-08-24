More Politics News

Governor removes chairman of Parks and Recreation board

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 10:20 AM

HELENA, Mont.

Montana's governor has removed the chairman of the State Parks and Recreation Board, asked the vice chairwoman to resign and is asking the new board to focus on the long-term sustainability of the state park system.

Gov. Steve Bullock charged the director of the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the new board to develop a "Parks in Focus" initiative to identify ways to address the park system's financial, operational and cultural challenges.

Bullock says for at least a decade there has been a perception that parks were less important than fish and wildlife, which he says has led to "acrimony and mistrust." Some board members supported a bill during the 2017 Legislature that called for a separate Parks Division with a director appointed by the board. The governor vetoed the bill.

