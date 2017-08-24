FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo Jens Spahn, 37-year-old deputy finance minister and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party attends a German Bundestag meeting in Berlin, Germany. Spahn on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 accused “elitist hipsters” of trying to isolate themselves from the broader German public by only speaking English with each other.
German politician's hipster bashing greeted with mockery

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 10:18 AM

BERLIN

A German politician is being mocked for going after hipsters.

Jens Spahn, a 37-year-old deputy finance minister and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, on Thursday accused "elitist hipsters" of trying to isolate themselves from other Germans by only speaking English with each other.

Spahn's condemnation in Die Zeit of bearded young men allegedly hanging out in Berlin's chic downtown cafes and refusing to mingle with "normal Germans" was greeted with derision on Twitter and other social media.

The Green Party tweeted a 1983 photo of their lawmakers, one of them sporting a long, fuzzy beard, sitting in parliament next to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl. The caption — in English — read, "Jens, we looked like hipsters long before you knew you'd hate them."

