Minneapolis mayor defends leaving town after Australian shot

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017, file photo, Mayor Betsy Hodges and Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo address the latest developments in the death of Justine Damond, in Minneapolis. Hodges confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that she flew to Los Angeles for a fundraising event with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on July 19, four days after Justine Damond was killed on July 15. Star Tribune via AP, File Richard Tsong-Taatarii