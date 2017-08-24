Wisconsin budget committee set to take school votes

Wisconsin Republicans appeared ready Thursday to finally move ahead on the stalled state budget after eight weeks off, with the Legislature's finance committee planning votes to repeal the last state portion of the property tax and finalize school funding.
The property tax vote was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, while school funding was on the agenda for Monday. The moves would leave road funding as the last big-ticket item the committee must address before sending the two-year spending plan to the full Senate and Assembly for votes.
State law requires lawmakers to finish the budget by July 1, but work stalled in June amid GOP bickering over how best to pay for road work amid a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the state's transportation fund.
Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Republicans want to borrow more money and delay major projects. Assembly Republicans have called for raising more money, perhaps by raising the gas tax or vehicle registration fees, which the governor opposes. Walker wants to avoid being tagged with raising taxes or fees as he heads into a re-election campaign next year.
The committee's co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, said the panel expects to wrap up its work on the budget the week of Sept. 5. The Assembly is expected to vote on the budget the following week, with the Senate following suit the next week.
Republicans also have been consumed by efforts to pass Walker's $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Assembly passed the bill last week but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has moved more slowly, saying lawmakers need to finish the budget to enable the incentives package because the two massive bills are so inter-related. Darling said the Senate expects to take up the incentive package the same week the Assembly votes on the budget.
Spending levels from the 2015-17 budget have continued during the stalemate. But the longer the delay, the more impact it will have on school districts, which are trying to set their budgets, and road projects that need more money to proceed. Things began to thaw last week when the committee announced plans to meet Thursday to resume voting on budget provisions.
Perhaps the biggest item on Thursday's agenda was whether to approve Walker's plan to eliminate a state property tax used to acquire, preserve and develop Wisconsin forests. Property tax bills include taxes levied by layers of local governments; the forestry tax is the only state portion of the bill.
Wiping out the tax would give Walker a key talking point on the campaign trail. He has promised that property taxes on a median-valued home would be lower in 2018 than in 2010, before he took office.
Estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show property taxes have been lower every year since 2010. Eliminating the forestry tax would drop a median home's property taxes by about another $50 over the next two years.
That means the state would lose about $180.5 million in revenue meant for forestry programs over the next biennium. Walker wants to fill that hole with money from the state's general fund. Critics argue that could pit forestry programs against other priorities such as schools, medical assistance and aid to local governments. They've also warned that the transfer of general funds to preserver forests could eventually be reduced or eliminated.
The clearest sign of budget progress, though, was an announcement Thursday that the committee will meet again on Monday to address school funding. Walker wants to pump an additional $649 million to public, voucher and charter schools. Republican lawmakers also have been considering loosening income limits for the voucher program, which subsidizes private school students' tuition.
Once school funding is squared away, the only major item left will be roads. Walker said earlier this week that he had reached an agreement "in principle" with Republican lawmakers that calls for $400 million in new borrowing and would impose a higher fee on electric vehicles. The gas tax and registration fees for other vehicles would remain unchanged. Nygren acknowledged Thursday that lawmakers and Walker were nearing a deal but nothing was set yet.
