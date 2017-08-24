More Politics News

Firm sues Hawaii, claims violation of Endangered Species Act

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 9:02 AM

HONOLULU

A nonprofit firm has filed a lawsuit against Hawaii that claims the lights at several state-operated airports are harming imperiled seabirds.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2xvqkqQ ) Earthjustice filed the suit Wednesday on behalf of multiple conservation groups. The groups claim the state is in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Earthjustice states the state Department of Transportation has failed to address injuries and deaths of three species of seabirds at airports and harbors on Kauai, Maui and Lanai.

The birds listed in the suit are the threatened Newell's shearwater and the endangered Hawaiian petrels and band-rumped storm petrels.

The groups claim seabirds are attracted to the bright lights, but become disoriented and circle around them, then fall to the ground from exhaustion or crash into nearby buildings.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video