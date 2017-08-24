More Politics News

Officers involved in deadly shooting in suburban Kansas City

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:47 AM

OLATHE, Kan.

Authorities are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

The shooting happened Wednesday night while deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Olathe Police Department were attempting to serve a warrant. The police department in neighboring Overland Park said in a news release that at least one officer fired a weapon. No information was immediately released on the person who was killed.

The shooting is under investigation. No officers were injured.

