Corrections head to resign in November after 12 years

New Hampshire's corrections commissioner is resigning in November after 12 years on the job.
The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2v9fCd0) William Wrenn submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Chris Sununu this week, and the news was shared with the Executive Council on Wednesday.
Wrenn said in his letter it's "time to pass the baton" to the next person to continue building upon what his department has accomplished.
He's leaving a department with several unresolved challenges, including the delayed opening of the new women's prison due to staffing shortages, and an impasse in contract negotiations between the state and a union representing corrections offices.
