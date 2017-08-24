More Politics News

Family accepts $86K settlement in students arrest lawsuit

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:04 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

A family that sued after the arrests of three children at a Tennessee elementary school has accepted a settlement totaling $86,500 from local governments.

The lawsuit was filed by parents of students who were arrested in April 2016 following an off-campus bullying incident. The arrests of the African-American children at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro — some hauled off in handcuffs — drew outrage.

The charges against the children were dismissed in June 2016.

The Daily News Journal reports the Murfreesboro government will pay a total of $85,000, including $27,000 for plaintiff's attorney Darryl South, while the Rutherford County government pays $1,500.

The lawsuit also named four Murfreesboro police supervisors, claiming they failed to administer department policy. The settlement agreement states the city denies liability "for any alleged unconstitutional acts."

