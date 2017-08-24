More Politics News

Horse used by Ocean County sheriff dies

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 6:53 AM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

A horse used by the Ocean County Sheriff's Department has died.

Officer Brian Stockhoff, who owned Sambuca, told the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2vrE7gD ) the 20-year-old American Paint Horse died of a form of equine colic on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Mastronardy asked Stockhoff to bring the horse to events starting in 2014. The sheriff approved the use of non-taxpayer funds to send Sambuca to police horse school. The horse was used in search and rescue and crowd control.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Foundation paid for the horse's funeral.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video