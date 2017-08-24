Officer responding to domestic dispute shoots, wounds man

Authorities say an Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a man who was involved in a domestic dispute.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded early Thursday to a home. Police say the man made threats to harm himself and police before emerging from behind a closed door. The officer shot him and police say another officer used a stun gun on him.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital with a head wound and was in serious but stable condition. Indianapolis police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams told reporters that the wound was survivable. He says the man also will get a mental evaluation.
No officers were injured. It wasn't immediately known whether the man had a gun. Adams says the shooting is under investigation.
Comments