Officer responding to domestic dispute shoots, wounds man

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 6:45 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Authorities say an Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a man who was involved in a domestic dispute.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded early Thursday to a home. Police say the man made threats to harm himself and police before emerging from behind a closed door. The officer shot him and police say another officer used a stun gun on him.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with a head wound and was in serious but stable condition. Indianapolis police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams told reporters that the wound was survivable. He says the man also will get a mental evaluation.

No officers were injured. It wasn't immediately known whether the man had a gun. Adams says the shooting is under investigation.

