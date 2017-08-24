West Virginia city proposes anti-discrimination ordinance

Discrimination based on factors including ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation could become illegal regarding housing or employment if a West Virginia city amends its code.
The Times West Virginian reports the Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night to hold a public hearing on a proposed anti-discrimination ordinance. Councilmember Philip Mason says it was his "pleasure" to make a motion scheduling it Sept. 12.
Patricia Conner, who has periodically lived in Fairmont for 48 years, says she would be comforted knowing her being gay would not affect her employment and housing as it has others in the state.
Fairness West Virginia has worked with residents on the proposal since March. Its director Andrew Schneider says in 2016 West Virginia had more towns and cities adopt anti-discrimination ordinances than any other state.
Comments