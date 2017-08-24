Cedar Rapids site may be key to landing Toyota-Mazda plant

State officials hoping to land a joint Toyota-Mazda factory project and its 4,000 jobs in Iowa say a Cedar Rapids parcel meets several key requirements.
The companies announced plans earlier this month for the $1.6 billion project, and industry officials say at least 15 states are in the running.
The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa's pitch included a 2-square-mile site (5 square kilometers) in Cedar Rapids' Big Cedar Industrial Center. State leaders think it's big enough for the plant and a supplier park, has railroad access and is close to a large population base.
Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says those factors are crucial for an auto assembly plant.
Toyota and Mazda officials have not announced when they'll make their siting decision.
