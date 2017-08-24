The Latest: Houston airports to stay open despite hurricane

More Videos 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him Pause 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 3:42 Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 0:40 Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful