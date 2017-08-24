Fugitive wanted in gang slaying ordered held

A federal judge in New Jersey has ordered one the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives held on charges stemming from the 2011 slaying of a gang member who was beaten with a bat and stabbed with a screwdriver.
Authorities say 33-year-old Walter Yovany-Gomez was arrested earlier this month in Woodbridge, Virginia, nearly four years after he was indicted on charges of murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.
Prosecutors allege Yovany-Gomez and a conspirator struck a fellow MS-13 gang member on the head with a bat, sliced his throat and stabbed him 17 times in the back with a screwdriver for socializing with a rival gang. The conspirator was convicted of murder.
Yovany-Gomez requested a lawyer who speaks Spanish during Wednesday's hearing. He'll be arraigned in September.
Comments