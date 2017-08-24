Phillip Butler speaks during a news conference at his attorney's office in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The Butlers, victims of a cross burning on their property forty years ago, is questioning the sincerity of Catholic Priest William Aitcheson, a Ku Klux Klan "wizard", who has come forward after decades about his past.
Phillip Butler speaks during a news conference at his attorney's office in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The Butlers, victims of a cross burning on their property forty years ago, is questioning the sincerity of Catholic Priest William Aitcheson, a Ku Klux Klan "wizard", who has come forward after decades about his past. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
Cross-burning victims wonder why priest is confessing now

By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:27 AM

WASHINGTON

A black family who was victimized by a former Klansman turned Catholic priest wonder why he's decided to confess now.

Phillip and Barbara Butler said Father William Aitcheson has never apologized to them for burning a cross on their front lawn 40 years ago, nor has he paid the $23,000 in restitution they are owed.

Aitcheson described his past actions as despicable. For the Butlers, though, his announcement provided more questions than answers.

The Butlers' also want him to identify his Klan associates who helped him burn crosses decades ago. The Butlers said the cross was big and heavy, more than six feet tall.

The Diocese of Arlington says the 62-year-old Aitcheson will cooperate with law enforcement and said it's committed to ensuring he paid restitution.

