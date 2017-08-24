More Politics News

Negro League legend could be memorialized in Maryland town

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 3:33 AM

SALISBURY, Md.

National Baseball Hall of Famer and Negro League third baseman William Julius "Judy" Johnson could be honored with a memorial in Maryland as a local historian is set to discuss the idea with Johnson's hometown council.

The Daily Times reports the Worcester County Historical Society proposed a Johnson memorial Aug. 17 to the county NAACP. Society president Charles Weaver is also meeting with the Snow Hill Town Council at the end of the month.

Weaver says a high schooler's essay inspired the local effort.

Johnson played for the Hilldale Daisies during the first Negro League World Series in 1924. According to the Hall , Johnson's batting average was more than .300 most of his career.

In 1975 Johnson became the sixth black player inducted into the Hall. He died in 1989.

