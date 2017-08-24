Incorrect special education rules listed on state website

Officials at the Vermont Agency of Education say incorrect rules for special education services have been posted on the state website for four years.
Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2xuHBke ) the State Board of Education adjusted Vermont's special education guidelines in response to federal education law changes in 2012. According to Agency of Education spokeswoman Haley Dover, the wrong draft of the state's special education rules was sent to the Secretary of State and published on the agency's website in 2013.
Dover says the error was recently discovered during website maintenance.
Dover says the discrepancies could have actually helped students by giving them more time and support. She says the agency doesn't believe any child was adversely affected.
The Agency of Education has to make corrections through the legislative process.
