Dover City Council moves forward, puts Keno on ballot

Council members in a New Hampshire city will allow residents to determine if they will permit the gambling game Keno in restaurants and bars.
Foster's Daily Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2vhzeHM ) the Dover City Council unanimously approved the decision during a public hearing Wednesday. City residents will be able to vote on allowing the gambling game during the municipal election in November.
If residents vote to allow Keno in Dover, the game would be played exclusively in "pouring establishments" or restaurants and bars licensed by the state liquor commission. Convenience stores would not be included.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation earlier this year that enabled Keno to help fund full-day kindergarten. New Hampshire Lottery Commission officials estimate Keno could raise 443 million for education.
