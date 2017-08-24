More Politics News

Senators, ex-UT football player to headline governor's event

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 1:31 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says Johnson will speak during a luncheon on Oct. 26. Alexander and Corker will participate in a panel discussion on Oct. 27 moderated by Gov. Bill Haslam.

This year's conference will take place at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Johnson's right arm was paralyzed during a tackle during a game in 2006. Johnson now travels across the world to motivate others with his story. He has a master's degree in sports psychology from the University of Tennessee.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video