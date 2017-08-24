Angola prison official gets probation for stealing $115K

A former Louisiana State Penitentiary official has been sentenced to five years' probation and was ordered to repay nearly $116,000 she stole from a nonprofit committee that provided recreational opportunities for prison employees.
WAFB-TV reports 47-year-old Shirley Whittington appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge James Brady, who called her "greedy" and decided rather than sentence her to prison, he'd rather see her repay the victims she stole from.
Whittington attained the rank of colonel and served as treasurer of the Angola Employee Recreation Committee before resigning amid the federal investigation last September. Prosecutors say she stole $115,519 by cashing checks, making ATM withdrawals and buying personal items with the committee's checking account.
Whittington, who formerly managed Angola's emergency medical services department, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
