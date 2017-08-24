More Politics News

McAuliffe announces grant for craft brewery

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 1:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Another brewery is expanding its operation in Virginia, thanks to state help.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced Wednesday that Heritage Brewing plans to spend $8.9 million and create 66 new jobs to expand its craft brewery in Manassas.

The state is providing a $250,000 grant, which the city of Manassas will match. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide additional support.

Heritage has quickly become one of the state's largest craft breweries since opening in 2013. McAuliffe has made promoting the craft beer industry in Virginia an economic top priority.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video