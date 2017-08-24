More Politics News

NY launching underage drinking crackdown in college towns

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 12:10 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

State authorities say they're launching an effort to crack down on underage drinking on college campuses and in college towns now that the fall semester is beginning for schools across New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the State Liquor Authority and the Department of Motor Vehicles are coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to conduct sweeps of places that hold liquor licenses to make sure they're not serving alcohol to people under 21.

The Democrat says authorities will be checking bars, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores to look for fake identifications and illegal sales to underage persons.

Similar underage drinking sweeps conducted in December and again in May resulted in nearly 1,000 fake IDs being confiscated and more than 900 arrests of people under 21trying to buy alcohol.

