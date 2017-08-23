More Politics News

Oregon state senator Winters says she has cancer

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:16 PM

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon state senator and veteran politician Jackie Winters says she has a small cancerous tumor in her right lung and that she has been responding well to treatment.

Winters said she will continue working as state senator and plans on seeking re-election in 2018. She said she developed a cough near the end of the 2017 legislative session, which ran through early July, and had it checked out. She said Wednesday it is localized and curable.

An African-American Republican, Winters was first elected to the Legislature as a representative in 1998. Her senatorial district is in the Salem area. She was first elected state senator in 2002.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video