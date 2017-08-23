VA wants to bolster services in New Hampshire

A top Veterans Affairs official says the agency is looking at ways to provide more services in New Hampshire so patients don't have to travel to other New England facilities.
The VA New England Healthcare System's network director, Michael Mayo-Smith, is telling a town hall meeting in Rochester Wednesday that a task force has been formed to examine bringing back a full-service veterans hospital to New Hampshire. He says it could take one of many forms: a free-standing hospital, partnerships with private hospitals or increased services at existing facilities.
The town hall meeting is the latest effort by the VA to regain the trust of veterans after the Boston Globe reported last month on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians alleging substandard care at state's only medical center for veterans.
