Thailand awaits verdict that could sent former PM to prison

In this Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives flowers from her supporters on her arrival at the Supreme Court to make final statement of the hearing in Bangkok, Thailand. Friends and foes alike of Yingluck Shinawatra, are anxiously awaiting a verdict Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 by the country's Supreme Court on charges that she was criminally negligent in implementing a rice subsidy program that is estimated to have cost the government as much as $17 billion and could now cost her 10 years in prison. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo