House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Intel, talks tax reform

House Speaker Paul Ryan discussed tax reform during a visit to Intel's offices outside Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2vZPKz1) that Ryan was joined Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, a fellow Republican, at the event in Hillsboro.
Ryan says he'd like to see Congress pass legislation to slash tax rates for businesses and individuals this year.
He also addressed President Trump's comment that a government shutdown may be preferable if funding for a new border wall with Mexico isn't secured. Ryan says that would be the wrong move.
He also tried out drones and an automated car that use Intel's microchips.
He will visit Boeing in Seattle on Thursday.
Comments